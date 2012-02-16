ATHENS Feb 16 Greece's far-right LAOS party will not commit to support a package of austerity measures sought in exchange for an EU/IMF bailout package, the party's parliamentary group leader said on Thursday.

Earlier, a German coalition source told Reuters that euro zone countries wanted LAOS to confirm that it would back the measures after an election which could come in April, and which polls show could bring the New Democracy conservatives to power but without an absolute majority.

"There is no way," Alexandros Chrysanthakopoulos told Reuters, asked whether the party could make such a commitment. "It does not concern us, we are not in the government."

Laos withdrew from the cabinet of Prime Minister Lucas Papademos in protest at the package of welfare and labour cuts and most of its deputies walked out of parliament before the reform was passed in a vote early on Monday.

Another LAOS party official said it had not been informed that the Eurogroup of euro zone officials wanted them to commit to the package in the same way that the two remaining parties in the coalition have this week. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulis and Renee Maltezou; writing by Mark John; editing by David Stamp)