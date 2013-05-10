(Repeats to additional subscibers)

ATHENS May 10 Greece's small troubled lender FBBank will be wound down as part of a wider restructuring of the country's banking sector stemming from the nation's debt crisis, two bankers close to the process said on Friday.

Battered by rising bad debts and losses from government bond write-downs, Greek banks have been consolidating to cope with a deep recession and lack of access to wholesale funding markets.

FBB, majority owned by the family of Greek ship-owner Victor Restis, operates 19 branches in the country. It reported total assets of 1.6 billion euros in 2011.

FBBbank will be split into a "good" and "bad" part after the bank failed to be recapitalised on its own. Its "good" part is likely to be absorbed by Greece's largest lender, National Bank , one of the bankers told Reuters.

A state bank rescue fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, is set to recapitalise the country's four systemic banks, National Bank, Alpha Bank, Piraeus bank and Eurobank.

FBBank had sought to raise 168 million euros through a rights offering that ended on April 26. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Dan Grebler)