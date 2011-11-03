FOREX-Yen holds gains, European political risks generate safe-haven demand
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
ATHENS Nov 3 A euro zone bailout to keep Greece afloat would unravel if the country holds snap elections now, Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told parliament on Thursday.
His comments came as Prime Minister George Papandreou fights for survival after his plan for a referendum on the bailout triggered an uproar at home and abroad. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Japan External Trade Organisation Chief Director General Kazuya Nakajo and Executive Vice President Shigeki Maedi to s
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise