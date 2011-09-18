ATHENS, Sept 18 Greece must take tough decisions to avoid default and stay in the euro zone, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Sunday after a cabinet meeting.

"We must fully meet 2011 and 2012 fiscal targets," he told reporters.

Venizelos said the cabinet outlined steps ahead of a teleconference he will hold with EU and IMF inspectors on Monday and will meet again afterwards to specify policies.

He did not disclose any specific austerity measures but said next year's budget will focus on cutting spending rather than increase reveneues. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)