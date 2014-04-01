ATHENS, April 1 Greece is fully financed for the next 12 months and does not want to ask the euro zone for a third bailout, although it is to early to say if it can fulfill that ambition, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

"We had assurance from the Troika institutions that Greece is fully financed for the coming 12 months," Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a meeting of finance ministers.

The Troika are international inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission. Full funding one year ahead is a condition for the IMF to disburse its part of the existing bailout.

Dijsselbloem said Greece was also keen not to ask for any more money from the euro zone, above the 240 billion euros under the first to bailout programmes, although whether this would be possible was not yet clear.

"I have taken note of the optimism or let's say the ambition of the Greek government not to have another programme. Of course I would like to share that ambition, yet I think it's too early to say," Dijsselbloem said.

"It's of utmost importance to focus on commitments in current programme," he said.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble mentioned the possibility of a third bailout for Greece already in 2013 and in February German media reported a document from the finance ministry estimating the size of a potential third programme at between 10 and 20 billion euros. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, Martin Santa and John O'Donnell)