ATHENS, July 11 Greece's new government has made
a positive first impression but now must push through difficult
decisions to get its reform programme back on track, a Finnish
minister said after talks with government officials in Athens on
Wednesday.
Finland's European Affairs minister, whose government has
been among Greece's strongest critics, offered a show of support
to the new conservative-led coalition that has sought to mollify
its European partners by pledging to carry out long-discussed
reforms.
"My first impressions are very positive. This is a serious
government which has a lot of political pressure coming from
both the extreme right and the extreme left and is trying to do
the best in a very difficult situation," Alexander Stubb told
Reuters.
"Now of course everything will depend on whether we get the
programme back on track," said Stubb, making the first visit to
Athens by a euro zone minister since last month's rerun Greek
election.
Finland, one of the few remaining euro zone members to
retain a AAA credit rating, has been wary of taking on more
liabilities for weaker euro zone states like Greece. Finland
last year negotiated collateral in return for aid to Greece, and
it is demanding that similar strings be attached to its portion
of aid to Spanish banks as well.
In Athens, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government
initially outlined an ambitious wishlist of changes to modify
the country's latest bailout programme when it took power but
has struck a more conciliatory tone in recent days as it faces
the prospect of running out of money without more aid.
At the euro zone finance ministers' meeting on Monday, Greek
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras did not present his
government's request for another two years to meet deficit
targets, saying that would be done only when reform plans are
back on track.
Instead, the government plans to implement 3 billion euros
worth of previously-agreed measures to reduce its deficit this
year, since European partners had insisted Greece carry out its
promises despite a deeper-than-expected recession and delays due
to repeat elections, a finance ministry official said.
Euro zone ministers agreed at their meeting to keep
near-bankrupt Greece afloat until September, but have warned
they want the country to prove it deserves further aid.
"The next three to four months are crucial," Stubb said.
"To me it seems like all the difficult decisisons will have
to be taken during these months. It's going be very difficult,
very tough, it's going to be as hot as the weather here in
Athens but I'm confident that this time the government can find
a solution."
