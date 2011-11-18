ATHENS Nov 18 Greece will not have to pass any new austerity measures in 2012 if reforms that have already been approved are put in place, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday after submitting next year's final budget draft to parliament.

"We won't need to take any more measures that reduce citizens' incomes as long as we implement what we have already approved and which is already difficult," Venizelos told reporters.

He added that so-called "troika" representatives from the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Union would meet Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and political party leaders on Friday and Saturday.

He also said lawmakers would vote on the budget on Dec. 7. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Michael Winfrey)