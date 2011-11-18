ATHENS Nov 18 Greece will not have to
pass any new austerity measures in 2012 if reforms that have
already been approved are put in place, Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos said on Friday after submitting next year's
final budget draft to parliament.
"We won't need to take any more measures that reduce
citizens' incomes as long as we implement what we have already
approved and which is already difficult," Venizelos told
reporters.
He added that so-called "troika" representatives from the
European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European
Union would meet Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and political
party leaders on Friday and Saturday.
He also said lawmakers would vote on the budget on Dec. 7.
