ATHENS Oct 27 Greek banks will have to reach a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 10 percent, higher than the 9 percent target faced by other European banks, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Thursday.

"Don't confuse the framework that affects the banks of other countries: we(in Greece) must have a Core Tier 1 ratio of 10 percent, instead of nine, so that banks will be strong to move the economy ahead," Venizelos told a news conference. (Reporting By Dina Kyriakidou and George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Daniel Flynn)