ATHENS Oct 7 Germany stands ready to defend the euro, the country's economy minister Phillip Roesler said on Friday after a meeting with Greek Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos in the Greek capital.

"With the union of stability we can send a strong signal that we in Europe and the euro zone are ready to fight for our currency and defend it from attacks," Roesler said.

Venizelos said Greece would fully honour its bailout loans. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Gernot Heller)