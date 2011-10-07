EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS Oct 7 Germany stands ready to defend the euro, the country's economy minister Phillip Roesler said on Friday after a meeting with Greek Finance minister Evangelos Venizelos in the Greek capital.
"With the union of stability we can send a strong signal that we in Europe and the euro zone are ready to fight for our currency and defend it from attacks," Roesler said.
Venizelos said Greece would fully honour its bailout loans. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Gernot Heller)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 The European Central Bank rejected U.S. accusations of currency manipulation on Monday and warned that deregulating the banking industry, now being openly discussed in Washington, could sow the seeds of the next financial crisis.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Updates to early afternoon)