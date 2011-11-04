ATHENS Nov 4 A new Greek coalition government must approve a vital euro zone bailout deal and is expected to last until the end of February, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, who is likely to lead such an administration, said.

"The broader coalition government to be formed must regain the country's international credibility and ensure the fast disbursement of 30 billion euros for the recapitalisation of Greek banks," he told parliament.

The nature of such a new government would be open to discussion but must be made up of politicians, he said. It should approve the budget and revised fiscal adjustment plan as well as complete talks on private sector participation for the reduction of Greek debt.

