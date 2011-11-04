ATHENS Nov 4 A new Greek coalition government
must approve a vital euro zone bailout deal and is expected to
last until the end of February, Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos, who is likely to lead such an administration, said.
"The broader coalition government to be formed must regain
the country's international credibility and ensure the fast
disbursement of 30 billion euros for the recapitalisation of
Greek banks," he told parliament.
The nature of such a new government would be open to
discussion but must be made up of politicians, he said. It
should approve the budget and revised fiscal adjustment plan as
well as complete talks on private sector participation for the
reduction of Greek debt.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, Renee Maltezou and George
Georgiopoulos)