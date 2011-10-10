ATHENS Oct 10 Greece said on Monday it had
concluded meetings with EU and IMF officials on a vital aid
tranche Athens needs to stave off bankruptcy and expected the
inspectors to wrap up their visit by Tuesday.
Without the next 8 billion euro aid installment Athens could
run out of cash as soon as mid-November, risking a default that
would drag the euro zone deeper into a debt crisis already
shaking financial markets worldwide.
"After a long series of talks and meetings with
representatives of the troika, we have concluded the circle of
scheduled meetings and the mission is expected to be concluded
by tomorrow," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on
Monday.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)