ATHENS Oct 10 Greece said on Monday it had concluded meetings with EU and IMF officials on a vital aid tranche Athens needs to stave off bankruptcy and expected the inspectors to wrap up their visit by Tuesday.

Without the next 8 billion euro aid installment Athens could run out of cash as soon as mid-November, risking a default that would drag the euro zone deeper into a debt crisis already shaking financial markets worldwide.

"After a long series of talks and meetings with representatives of the troika, we have concluded the circle of scheduled meetings and the mission is expected to be concluded by tomorrow," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)