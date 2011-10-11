ATHENS Oct 11 Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos welcomed a statement on Tuesday from an EU/IMF/ECB mission reviewing Greece's progress under a bailout plan and said Athens would catch up with recommended structural reforms to make the economy more competitive.

"The troika statement is balanced, practical and positive. The next step is not just the disbursement of the sixth (loan) tranche but the conclusion and activation of the July 21 (summit) decisions," Venizelos said.

"For the good of the country, we must make up for the delays in structural reforms." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)