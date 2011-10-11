BRIEF-Russia's Detsky Mir says IPO raises 21.1 bln roubles
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.
ATHENS Oct 11 Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos welcomed a statement on Tuesday from an EU/IMF/ECB mission reviewing Greece's progress under a bailout plan and said Athens would catch up with recommended structural reforms to make the economy more competitive.
"The troika statement is balanced, practical and positive. The next step is not just the disbursement of the sixth (loan) tranche but the conclusion and activation of the July 21 (summit) decisions," Venizelos said.
"For the good of the country, we must make up for the delays in structural reforms." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
LONDON, Feb 7 Investors in cash-strapped Greece appear to be losing faith in a pledge from European officials five years ago that the country's default would be a one-off.
TOKYO, Feb 8 Superlong Japanese government bonds edged down on Wednesday, with the 30- and 40-year yields touching one-year highs, as investors positioned for the following day's 30-year sale.