ATHENS Nov 7 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos met European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn in Brussels on Monday after Greece's main parties agreed to form a unity government, his office said in a statement.

"The minister had a positive and productive discussion with Commissioner Olli Rehn in light of the recent political developments," the Greek statement said.

"The subject of talks were the procedures for the timely disbursement of the sixth loan tranche and the start of negotiations on the new (rescue) programme ... and preparations of the new scheme for the private sector's involvement (PSI)."

Venizelos will represent Greece in the Eurogroup's meeting later on Monday and will meet with Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker later in the day. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)