MOVES-BTIG hires former Jefferies' execs to fixed income credit team
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
ATHENS Nov 15 Greece will do whatever it takes to stay in the euro zone but there are doubts over the EU's new bailout plan, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.
"We will help ourselves and the euro zone if we do what we have to do now, quickly, responsibly, in order for Greece to always be a member of the euro zone," Venizelos told parliament.
He said there were doubts over whether the European Union's rescue mechanisms were sufficient to deal with the crisis. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)
Feb 7 Financial services firm BTIG LLC said on Tuesday it appointed three former executives from Jefferies Group LLC to its fixed income credit group in New York.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
* Massachusetts Financial Services Company reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Harley Davidson Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kE8X1T) Further company coverage: