ATHENS Nov 15 Greece will do whatever it takes to stay in the euro zone but there are doubts over the EU's new bailout plan, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

"We will help ourselves and the euro zone if we do what we have to do now, quickly, responsibly, in order for Greece to always be a member of the euro zone," Venizelos told parliament.

He said there were doubts over whether the European Union's rescue mechanisms were sufficient to deal with the crisis. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)