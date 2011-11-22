ATHENS Nov 22 Greece's finance minister
said on Tuesday the European Central Bank's strong focus on
price stability risked tipping the euro zone into deflation as
the economy of the 17-member currency area slows sharply.
"Price stability, the dogma on which the ECB's operations
are structured, is now leading to the risk of deflation and the
situation," Evangelos Venizelos told lawmakers from his
Socialist PASOK party in a parliamentary committee.
Venizelos also reiterated that Greece's exit from the euro
zone was not an option.
"I believe every Greek realises how dangerous and
catastrophic this (leaving) would be as a choice... This is an
easy decision for us to make."
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Gareth Jones)