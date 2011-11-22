ATHENS Nov 22 Greece's finance minister said on Tuesday the European Central Bank's strong focus on price stability risked tipping the euro zone into deflation as the economy of the 17-member currency area slows sharply.

"Price stability, the dogma on which the ECB's operations are structured, is now leading to the risk of deflation and the situation," Evangelos Venizelos told lawmakers from his Socialist PASOK party in a parliamentary committee.

Venizelos also reiterated that Greece's exit from the euro zone was not an option.

"I believe every Greek realises how dangerous and catastrophic this (leaving) would be as a choice... This is an easy decision for us to make." (Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Gareth Jones)