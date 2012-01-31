ATHENS Jan 31 Greece's private sector creditors could take a loss of more than 70 percent in a planned debt swap, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Tuesday.

"There is a very serious discussion based on new facts. We are talking about a PSI much greater than the original," he told lawmakers, referring to private sector involvement in the deal.

"We are talking about a haircut on the net present value exceeding 70 percent," he said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)