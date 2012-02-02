ATHENS Feb 2 Public sector participation in a Greek debt swap must be fleshed out before a deal can be clinched, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Thursday.

"One of the unresolved issues remaining at this time is the OSI participation," Venizelos told socialist party lawmakers, referring to the so-called "official sector involvement."

"The terms of the public sector participation are still to be defined," he said.

Venizelos also said that the government was in tough talks with the EU and IMF on the recapitalisation of Greek banks after the debt swap deal. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)