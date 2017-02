ATHENS, March 21 Greek Deputy Finance Minister Filippos Sachinidis will be appointed as the country's new finance minister, replacing Evangelos Venizelos who stepped down to lead the Socialist party, government source said on Wednesday.

With negotiations on the country's second EU/IMF bailout completed earlier this month, Sachinidis, 49, will serve as finance minister for a few weeks before a general election is held in late April or early May. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)