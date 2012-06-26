BRIEF-Beasley Media to divest six radio stations
* Beasley media group to divest six radio stations in greenville-new bern-jacksonville, nc for $11 million in de-leveraging transaction
ATHENS, June 26 Greece's ruling coalition appointed economist Yannis Stournaras as the country's new finance minister, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has decided to name Athens University economics professor and Director of (economic think-tank) IOBE Yannis Stournaras as Finance Minister," Samaras's office said in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. dollar headed for its fourth straight weekly loss and bond yields fell on Friday after wage growth slowed in the monthly employment report, suggesting the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates again soon
* Bank cuts value of 700 mln euro Atlante investment - sources