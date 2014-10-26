BRIEF-Fulton Financial prices offering of $125 mln senior notes
* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering
ATHENS Oct 26 Greece's finance minister expressed satisfaction on Sunday that the country's banking system "passed successfully" the ECB's stress tests, noting that Athens still has a buffer of 11.4 billion euros at its bank bailout fund.
"It's extremely important that the reserves of 11.4 billion euros at the HFSF (Hellenic Financial Stability Fund) are left unused," Greek Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis said in a statement. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou, Editing by George Georgiopoulos)
* Black diamond group reports fourth quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $11.7 million
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes