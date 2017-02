ATHENS Aug 19 Greece's economy will shrink by over 4.5 percent this year, the country's finance minister said on Friday, adding no new austerity measures would be needed if Athens stuck to its programme.

"In previous months the estimate was 3.8-3.9 percent. Now, the new range is over 4.5 percent," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told SKAI Radio.

He said negotiations on agreeing the details of a second EU/IMF bailout for Greece would not be concluded before mid-October. (Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou)