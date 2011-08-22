ATHENS Aug 22 Greece's economy may contract by up to 5.3 percent this year, the country's finance minister projected during a meeting with social partners on Monday, a labour union official who took part at the meeting said.

"The minister estimates the recession this year will be anywhere from -4.5 to -5.3 percent," Ilias Iliopoulos, general secretary of public sector union ADEDY told reporters.

Last week Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said the economy was likely to shrink by 4.5 percent or more this year. [ID:nLDE77I0CW] (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)