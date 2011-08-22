ATHENS Aug 22 Greece's finance minister said on Monday the next tranche of Greece's bailout loan due in September will not be delayed and that talks on a voluntary bond swap involving the private sector were going well.

"September's borrowing needs will be covered either way, there can be a transitory scheme as there are available funds, I remind you that there are 45 billion euros available under the first bailout package," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told reporters.

"Talks (on the bond swap) are at an advanced phase, going well." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Harry Papachristou)