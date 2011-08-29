ATHENS Aug 29 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos welcomed on Monday a merger deal between the country's second and third largest lenders, saying it will benefit the debt-laden economy.

"This initiative shows that today's crisis can be an opportunity for structural moves that boost both the financial sector and the real economy," the minister said in a statement. "Qatar's participation sends an international message of confidence in the prospects of the Greek economy."

Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) and EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT announced earlier on Monday a merger deal to create the country's largest lender. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)