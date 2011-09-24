BERLIN, Sept 24 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said in a magazine interview published on Saturday
that Greece would not be able to return to capital markets next
year and would need a decade to make its economy competitive.
Schaeuble told business weekly WirtschaftsWoche that it was
"clear that Greece will not be able to return to capital markets
in 2012, as we thought in 2010."
"Greece will need a decade rather than a year to get fully
competitive," added the minister from Chancellor Angela Merkel's
centre-right government.
With anxiety about a possible Greek sovereign debt default
rising in Europe, the chief economist of German insurer Allianz
said a major haircut for Greek government bondholders
would only increase the risk of contagion in the euro zone.
"I don't believe the time is right for a debt haircut like
this," Michael Heise told German radio, in response to Greek
media reports -- denied by Athens on Friday -- that one option
was an orderly default with a 50 percent haircut for creditors.
The economist said such a default scenario would create more
problems and increase the risk of contagion to other euro zone
countries, which would create "a very, very serious situation."
Athens denied reports in two Greek newspapers that Finance
Minister Evangelos Venizelos had outlined various options to
lawmakers, including a bailout by Europe and the International
Monetary Fund, a haircut and a disorderly default.
Merkel said on Friday that a Greek default was "not an
option for me" as the damage was "impossible to predict."
With heavily-indebted Italy also giving increasing cause for
concern, her finance minister Schaeuble said in the interview
Italy was "a strong country with good economic data."
"Italy's debts are manageable and could be brought back into
the guidelines relatively quickly," he said, adding that the
downgrading by rating agency Standard & Poor's could prove
beneficial by encouraging Italy "to implement the already
decided measures more quickly and urgently."
But Italian Economy Minister Giulio Tremonti suggested on
Friday that the ball was in Germany's court and the European
economic powerhouse had to overcome its own "uncertainties"
about whether to save the currency union.
"Now everything depends on Europe, and Europe depends on
Germany, and that depends on the capacity Germany must have to
overcome its uncertainties and understand that Europe is in
everyone's interests, including theirs", he told Italian TV.
He appeared to be referring to a threatened revolt among
some members of parliament in Merkel's coalition on a crucial
vote on the European Financial Stability Facility -- the euro
zone's current bailout mechanism -- in Berlin on Sept. 29.
(Additional reporting by Christian Goetz Writing by Stephen
Brown; Editing by Ed Lane)