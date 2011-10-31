ATHENS Oct 31 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos appealed to his countrymen and opposition parties on
Monday to back austerity measures or face being cut off by
international lenders, after a poll showed Greeks opposed last
week's EU rescue deal.
Venizelos said an agreement clinched at a summit in Brussels
to secure a fresh 130 billion euros in EU/IMF funding and a 50
percent reduction in Greece's 200 billion euros of
privately-held debt must be swiftly implemented.
"This will not be feasible without a united internal front,
without Greek citizens backing the efforts of the government and
the country," Venizelos, whose Socialist party holds a slender
majority in parliament, told Ta Nea newspaper.
"If we do not achieve the execution of the 2011 budget, if
we do not start implementing the 2012 budget, everything will be
in doubt again. There won't be any new programme," he said.
An opinion poll published by To Vima newspaper on Saturday
showed that most Greeks has responded negatively towards the EU
package to rescue Greece from default. Around half said the
agreement jeopardized national sovereignty.
Anger at more austerity measures demanded by international
creditors after Greece missed deficit targets under its bailout
programme erupted into protests in many towns and cities during
a national holiday on Friday, forcing the cancellation of a
major military parade.
With Greece's economy trapped in a third year of recession
and unemployment running at a record level of 16 percent, many
Greeks say fresh cuts to wages and pensions threaten to drive
them into penury.
The ruling Socialist party has been reduced to 153 seats in
Greece's 300 member parliament after expelling a dissent
lawmaker this month who opposed labour reforms.
With the opposition refusing to support austerity measures
and a series of tough legislative votes looming -- including on
next year's budget and the EU summit deal -- many are concerned
that Prime Minister George Papandreou could be forced into
calling snap elections.
Venizelos said fresh elections in the midst of the reforms
process would deal a blow to Greece's credibility with its EU
partners and international markets. He accused the conservative
main opposition party New Democracy of placing electoral
interests above the good of the country.
"In the name of whom can there be a negative vote when, for
the first time, the parliament will have the chance to decide a
cut and not a rise in the public debt?" Venizelos said
"We can succeed as long as we are serious, united,
responsible and aware of the situation and the history."
The minister said the main losers under the last week's
agreement would be bankers, who would see the value of their
Greek debt holdings slashed, not ordinary Greeks.
"But between the nation and the banks, the nation must come
first," Venizelos said, suggesting it would be necessary for the
state to take a temporary stake in Greek banks to recapitalise
them after the haircut. "We do not want to alter the private
nature of the banks but we want the state to emerge with gains
from capitalising the banks."
The minister said that those who said that the Oct. 26
decisions set a limit to Greece's sovereignty were demagogic.
"The ownership of the whole procedures and the
responsibility for their implementation lies with the Greek
government and the Greek parliament," he said.
