ATHENS Jan 13 A new Greek government that will take power after an election on Jan. 25 will have limited time to conclude a stalled bailout review and an extension is likely to be required, the Greek finance minister said on Tuesday.

"The government that will be elected will have the task of concluding the last review of the economic adjustment programme by the end of February 2015," Gikas Hardouvelis told a news conference.

"The time is not long and an extension is likely to be required by the European partners," he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Angus MacSwan)