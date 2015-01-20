ATHENS Jan 20 Any European Central Bank
quantitative easing programme would help Greece's economy but
would not be enough to solve its liquidity problems, Greek
Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis said on Tuesday.
"A quantitative easing programme alone is not enough to
solve the Greek economy's liquidity problems," Hardouvelis said
in an economic conference. "But it is one more tool of monetary
policy implementation, which boosts liquidity and demand in
goods and services."
The ECB is widely expected to announce a new scheme to print
money to buy euro zone government bonds, known as quantitative
easing or QE, possibly this week, to combat the threat of
deflation and get the euro zone economy back on a steady
footing.
If such a scheme amounted to 550 billion euros, Greece would
benefit from 15.9 billion euros in purchases of its government
paper, Hardouvelis said in prepared remarks. He added that this
should not be reduced based on factors such as the country's
sovereign credit rating.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)