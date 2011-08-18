ATHENS Aug 18 Greece's bilateral deal to put up collateral for Finland's share of loans in a new bailout package agreed last month has to be cleared by the rest of the euro zone, Greece's finance minister said on Thursday.

"The funding scheme which we have agreed in our talks with the Finns is subject to approval by the rest of the euro zone's member countries," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement.

His comment came after Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia also said they want collateral on loans to Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)