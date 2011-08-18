UPDATE 1-Oil prices stable on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
ATHENS Aug 18 Greece's bilateral deal to put up collateral for Finland's share of loans in a new bailout package agreed last month has to be cleared by the rest of the euro zone, Greece's finance minister said on Thursday.
"The funding scheme which we have agreed in our talks with the Finns is subject to approval by the rest of the euro zone's member countries," Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement.
His comment came after Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia also said they want collateral on loans to Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)
BEIJING, Feb 10 U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping his administration would respect the "one China" policy, during a telephone call between the leaders, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the call.
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement