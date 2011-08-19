* Second bailout details won't be agreed before mid-October
ATHENS, Aug 19 Greece's economy will shrink by
over 4.5 percent this year, the country's finance minister said
on Friday, adding that a new bailout deal for the troubled euro
zone member would not be completed before mid-October.
After Finland secured a collateral on loans to Greece,
Austria, the Netherlands and Slovakia said they wanted the same,
complicating efforts to finalise the rescue deal. The four
account for about 11 percent of the euro zone contribution to
the new 109 billion euro ($153.5 billion) Greek bailout.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said all bilateral
decisions are up for approval by the other euro zone members and
that it would be a while before the new bailout negotiations are
completed.
"We should not expect to be finished before the first or
second week of October, because parliaments need to vote and
banks to complete their own processes," he told SKAI Radio.
He did not say whether Greece was negotiating collateral
with countries other than Finland. A government official said on
Thursday Athens was not holding any such talks.
Venizelos painted a grim picture of the economy, saying the
slump this year would be worse than expected, but said no new
austerity measures were in the pipeline. Tough salary cuts and
tax hikes have prompted street protests and pushed Greece into
its deepest recession in about 40 years.
"In previous months the (economic contraction) estimate was
3.8-3.9 percent. Now, the new range is over 4.5 percent," he
said. "If we try to apply the revenue and spending measures we
voted in parliament, no new measures will be needed."
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Toby Chopra)