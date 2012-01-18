ATHENS Jan 18 A debt swap deal will push
Greece into temporary default irrespective of the size of
investor losses, a senior analyst at Fitch Ratings said on
Wednesday, adding that the terms of the agreement will influence
the rating of the new bonds.
Private sector creditors represented by the Institute of
International Finance come back to the negotiating table on
Wednesday in Athens in a new bid to agree a deal to cut Greece's
debt in time to avert a disorderly default in March.
The stumbling block in the talks has been the low interest
payment offered on the new bonds, which could push the real loss
for investors, known as net present value (NPV), well above the
50 percent originally envisaged.
"It would be a default regardless of the size of the NPV
loss," said Fitch's lead analyst for Greece Paul Rawkins.
"We would mark it appropriately with a default rating, which
we would probably maintain for a short period before we put the
replacement bonds on a new rating that we have not decided on
yet," he told Reuters.
The loss for investors, which is at the heart of the
negotiations, is now estimated at around 60 to 70 percent
depending on the coupon, discount rate and maturity.
Asked if this would influence the rating on the new bonds,
Rawkins said: "Along with other relevant factors, the new
post-default ratings would take into account the extended
maturity structure and the reduction in the NPV of the Greek
public debt stock."
Fitch currently rates Greece CCC, or one notch above
default. Ratings, which give an estimate of the capacity of a
creditor to repay its debt, often serve as a guide for
investors.
"As far as the Greek sovereign is concerned it would be
treated as a restricted default," Rawkins said.
"The 'old bonds' would be assigned a default rating on the
date that the offer period for the proposed debt exchange
closes"
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Stephen Nisbet)