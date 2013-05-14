NEW YORK May 14 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday
upgraded its sovereign credit rating for Greece to B-minus from
CCC citing a rebalancing of the economy and progress in
eliminating its fiscal and current account deficits that have
reduced its risk of a euro zone exit.
"The price has been high in terms of lost output and rising
unemployment and the capacity for recovery is still in doubt.
Nonetheless, sovereign debt relief and an easing of fiscal
targets have lifted central bank measures of economic sentiment
to a three-year high and the risk of eurozone exit has receded,"
Fitch said.
The rating outlook is stable, Fitch said in a statement.
Greece is rated B-minus with a stable outlook by Standard &
Poor's while Moody's Investors Service has a C rating on the
credit. All three are still deep in junk territory.