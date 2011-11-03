(Updates with quotes, background)
ATHENS Nov 3 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos said on Thursday Greece's participation in the euro
could not depend on a referendum.
"Greece's position within the euro area is a historic
conquest of the country that cannot be put in doubt. This
achievement by the Greek people cannot depend on a referendum,"
he said a statement.
His statement, released through his office as he arrived in
Athens from the G20 summit of world leaders in Cannes, seemed to
suggest a difference of view from his prime minister and from
France and Germany, which said the popular vote must be on
membership of the currency area.
The leaders of Germany and France told Greece on Wednesday
it would not receive another cent in European aid until it
decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
Prime Minister George Papandreou said in Cannes: "It's not
the moment to give you the exact wording, but the essence is
that this is not a question only of a programme, this is a
question of whether we want to remain in the euro zone."
Venizelos once again asked the opposition to support the
government to help Greece stay in the euro and "act as a
guarantee for the country's international credibility."
"If we want to protect the country we must, under conditions
of national unity and political seriousness and consensus,
implement without any delay the decision of October 26. Now, as
soon as possible."
Papandreou stunned Athens' EU partners and spooked financial
markets by announcing on Monday he would call the referendum on
the 130 billion euro ($178 billion) bailout plan he agreed with
euro zone leaders last week.
The finance minister described his trip to Cannes after
being discharged from hospital where he was treated for stomach
pains on Wednesday as a "national duty."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Alison Williams;
Editing by Ed Lane)