UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ATHENS Nov 10 Unidentified attackers on a motorcycle threw an explosive device at the French embassy in central Athens early on Thursday, wounding a guard, police said, in an attack that came less than a week before U.S. President Barack Obama visits the city.
"It was probably a hand grenade," one official told Reuters. "The building was not damaged, only externally, on the pavement. One officer, who was at the spot, was slightly injured."
The attackers were riding a motorcycle, according to footage from security cameras, another official said.
The explosion was heard in central Athens.
Small-scale attacks on businesses, police, politicians and embassies are frequent in Greece, with its long history of political violence. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders