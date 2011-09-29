ATHENS, Sept 29 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou plans to travel to Paris on Friday to discuss the euro zone debt crisis with French President Nicolas Sarkozy, an official with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

"The Greek prime minister will probably meet French President Sarkozy tomorrow in Paris to discuss the euro zone debt crisis and the EU July 21 deal," the Greek official said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)