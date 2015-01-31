PARIS/ATHENS Jan 31 Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet with his French counterpart Michel Sapin in Paris on Sunday, the French finance ministry said on Saturday.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. local time (1600 GMT)on Sunday and the two ministers will make a joint statement to media at 6.30 p.m., the ministry said in a statement.

No one at the Greek finance ministry in Athens was immediately available for comment.

