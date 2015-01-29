PARIS Jan 29 The new Greek government must
respect commitments the country has made regarding its debt,
France's economy minister said on Thursday, adding that other
European governments including France were exposed to Greek
debt.
"There is no specific waiver due to the new political
situation," Emmanuel Macron told reporters. "Greece has
commitments with the euro zone and it must respect them."
He said there would be a negotiation, led by the European
Commission and the European Central Bank and said he saw no risk
of a Greek default.
(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Ingrid Melander)