ATHENS, April 30 A former bank chief was
sentenced to eight years jail on Monday for fraud and forgery,
court officials said, the first major conviction resulting from
an anti-corruption drive ahead of a parliamentary election on
Sunday.
An Athens court convicted Pavlos Psomiadis, former chief of
small banking and insurance group Aspis, on charges of forging
documents to keep his business afloat.
Corruption and cronyism are endemic in Greece. But no
politician or senior businessman had been convicted in recent
years, fuelling popular frustration with mainstream parties that
pledge to uphold the debt-laden country's international bailout
and remain in the euro zone.
"He was found guilty of fraud and forgery," a court official
said. The conviction stemmed from a forged letter of credit for
over 550 million euros ($729 million) that Psomiadis submitted
to regulators in 2009.
Aspis was one of the first business groups to fall prey to
the country's economic crisis. T-bank, a small lender
that emerged from the wreckage of the group, was nationalised
late last year under the terms of the country's EU/IMF bailout.
Monday's decision was the latest in a string of judicial
moves as angry voters turn to smaller parties to punish the main
conservatives and socialists whom they blame for the economic
crisis and chronic corruption.
Earlier in April, a former defence minister was jailed
pending trial on money laundering and bribery
charges.
Last month, a Greek prosecutor filed felony charges against
a prominent banker over a financial scandal that led to the
EU/IMF-funded nationalisation of small lender Proton Bank
.
($1 = 0.7542 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Stephen Nisbet)