ATHENS Jan 2 A top Greek finance ministry official was charged on Monday with failing to collect fines imposed on firms for smuggling, court officials said, the second case to embarrass the debt-ridden government in under a week.

Greece is battling a huge crisis and has promised its international creditors it will tackle widespread corruption, blamed for a large part of its economic woes.

Yannis Kapeleris, a secretary general who was handling the tax and customs portfolio and had been working in the financial crimes unit, was accused of not collecting fines imposed on fuel and heating oil suppliers for smuggling.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos asked for his resignation after he was charged. Kapeleris denies wrongdoing.

"He is charged with breach of duty," a court official said, adding that the state had lost an estimated 15 million euros as a result. "An investigating magistrate will look into the case and also for accomplices."

The investigation was launched two months ago after media reports that Kapeleris had blocked the collection of fines imposed through an electronic system.

Kapeleris said that the system was not operating properly, most of the fines should not have been imposed or there would be serious fuel shortages, and the ministry was preparing a bill to address the issue.

"I respect the prosecutor's decision but I am not responsible for the dysfunction of the electronic system," he told Reuters.

In another high-profile case that shook the government last week, two financial crime prosecutors resigned, saying unnamed third parties were pressing the government to replace them.

This prompted Prime Minister Lucas Papademos to demand an in-depth investigation by the justice minister. A day later, the top court ruled that there had been no government interference in the prosecutors' work.

Greece has stepped up its drive against tax evasion and corruption by lifting privacy restrictions on bank accounts and slapping tougher penalties on tax dodgers.

But international lenders say the results so far are not satisfactory. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou; editing by Tim Pearce)