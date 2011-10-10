ATHENS Oct 10 Greece's central bank said on
Monday it had activated a bank rescue fund to save Proton Bank
PRBr.AT, a small lender that is under investigation for
possible violation of the country's money-laundering laws.
According to a statement by the Bank of Greece, a "good
bank" has been created, into which all of Proton's deposits and
"healthy assets" have been transferred. That good bank has been
funded by a recently established Financial Stability Fund (FSF).
"After recoommendation by the Bank of Greece, the Finance
Ministry proceeded to apply to Proton Bank a new law about the
restoration of banks," the Bank of Greece said in a statement.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)