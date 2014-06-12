BRIEF-SRG Housing Finance gets members' nod for preferential issue of equity shares
* Gets members' nod for increase in authorised share capital of the company
ATHENS, June 12 European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks fell in May by 8.18 billion euros, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank decreased by 3.12 billion euros down to zero, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.
ECB funding to Greek banks dropped to 50.66 billion euros from 58.84 billion euros in April, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece was totally repaid.
Erasing exposure to emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps boost banks' net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments provider Euronet Worldwide Inc said on Tuesday it offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for $15.20 per share, trumping Ant Financial's bid of $13.25 per share.
COLOMBO, March 14 The Sri Lankan rupee ended steady on Tuesday as the central bank's moral suasion prevented depreciation ahead of a bond auction to raise $830 million, dealers said.