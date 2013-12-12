GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher, dollar up before U.S. payrolls
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index marginally higher, Nikkei rises 1 pct
ATHENS Dec 12 European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 1.79 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in November, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank rose by 1.47 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
Greek banks depend on central bank funding for liquidity. Lower emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps lenders boost their net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding.
ECB funding to Greek banks dropped to 60.68 billion euros from 62.47 billion euros in October, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece rose to 9.42 billion euros from 7.95 billion.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t
TOKYO, March 10 The dollar firmed to six-week highs against the yen on Friday and looked set for a modest weekly gain as investors awaited U.S. job data later in the day that is expected to reinforce expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.