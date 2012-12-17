U.N. Syria envoy cautious on upcoming Geneva talks
MUNICH, Feb 19 The United Nations envoy to Syria said on Sunday talks to be held from Feb. 23 in Geneva would aim to see if there was a window for political negotiations to advance.
ATHENS Dec 17 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 913 million euros in November while emergency liquidity assistance from the country's central bank rose slightly, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.
Lending from the European Central Bank to Greek lenders dropped to 5.61 billion euros at the end of November from 6.52 billion a month earlier, the Bank of Greece said.
In contrast, Greek banks had tapped a total of 123.30 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-November, up from 122.79 billion in October.
The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.
LAGOS, Feb 18 Nigeria's central bank plans to boost dollar sales for school fee payment and travel abroad so as to reduce the premium paid on the black market and support the naira, a senior banker said on Saturday.