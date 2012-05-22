ATHENS May 22 Greece's largest banks will be
able to obtain funding directly from the European Central Bank
after they receive an 18 billion euros recapitalisation this
week, a senior banker at one of the four banks receiving the
funding said.
The ECB said last week it had cut off some Greek banks from
its liquidity operations because their capital had fallen too
low. The banks expect to receive the 18 billion in the form of
European Financial Stability Fund bonds by Friday, the banker
said.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Peter Graff)