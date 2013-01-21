(dds Greek central bank profits)
ATHENS Jan 21 European Central Bank funding to
Greek lenders rose in December after the ECB started accepting
the debt-laden country's debt as collateral again at its funding
operations, Greek central bank figures showed on Monday.
Renewed access to ECB funds is a boon to Greece's
cash-strapped banks because it lowers their funding costs by
about 2 percentage points, compared with the emergency lending
from the Bank of Greece (ELA) that they had relied on since
July.
The ECB had stopped accepting Greek sovereign debt as
collateral in July pending the completion of a review of Athens'
progress on its EU/IMF bailout programme. The ban was lifted
last month after Athens agreed a new reform and austerity
programme with its international lenders.
Lending from the European Central Bank to Greek lenders rose
to 19.35 billion euros ($26 billion) at the end of December from
5.61 billion a month earlier, the Bank of Greece said. ELA
funding fell 17 percent over the same period to 101.85 billion.
ELA lending, charged at about 3 percent according to Greek
banking sources, helped triple the Bank of Greece's net income
to 318.6 million euros in 2012 from 96.6 million euros the
previous year, according to figures released by the central bank
on Monday.
The Bank of Greece will return 305.3 million euros of this
to the Greek state, including gains it has made from holding
Greek bonds that were excluded from a writedown of their value
imposed on the country's private-sector creditors in March.
($1 = 0.7524 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou;
Editing by Ruth Pitchford)