(Adds background)

* ECB-held 3.2 bln euro bond matures Aug. 20

* Greece to issue more T-bills to pay bond

ATHENS, Aug 7 Greece will issue T-bills to pay a government bond that matures later this month and avoid default as its next tranche of bailout money has been pushed back, a government official who declined to be named said on Tuesday.

Cash-strapped and behind targets agreed under a 130 billion euro ($160.4 billion) financial rescue package, Athens faces a 3.2 billion euro bond maturity on August 20. The bond is held by the European Central Bank.

"There will be an announcement on Friday on the amount and details," the official told Reuters.

The additional sale of short-term debt will come on top of a three-month T-bill auction next week to roll over a previous 1.6 billion euro issue. Shut out of bond markets, Greece issues T-bills on a monthly basis to refund maturing short-term paper.

German newspaper Die Welt said on Saturday the European Central Bank agreed last week to raise the upper limit of T-bills the Bank of Greece can accept in exchange for emergency loans.

The move will enable the Greek government to access up to an extra 4 billion euros of funds. The resumption of bailout funding hinges on a progress report by the troika of EU, IMF, ECB inspectors, not expected before September. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)