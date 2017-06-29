By Theodora Arvanitidou
| ATHENS, June 29
ATHENS, June 29 Hundreds of striking Greek
sanitation workers protested in Athens on Thursday over jobs as
steaming mountains of garbage piled up across the country as a
10-day strike dragged on.
Heaps of rotting rubbish have been steadily growing in
Athens neighbourhoods, raising fears of health risks as the
country swelters in its first heatwave of the year.
With temperatures above 40 degrees (104 Fahrenheit) in some
parts of the country, public sanitation workers who say their
jobs are under threat marched through central Athens, many of
them wearing their fluorescent work vests.
Some chanted "Tsipras your contract is up," a reference to
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose creditor-mandated
austerity has seen him trailing in opinion polls.
"We want them (the government) to meet their promises. They
promised to give us permanent jobs," said one worker, Marina
Tsoukala, 57.
"I'm close to pensionable age ... what private company would
take us on?"
Garbage collectors fear job losses from new regulations
governing short-term contract workers in the broader public
sector, which includes local government. A court order banning
extensions to short-term contracts could leave up to 10,000 jobs
on the line.
Greek authorities had offered a compromise, giving existing
contractors precedence in getting contract renewal.
Job security is a sensitive issue in Greece, where one in
four is unemployed as the country wrestles with its seventh year
of austerity sought by international creditors in return for
bailouts.
With temperatures soaring, Athenians were advised to keep
rubbish indoors to avoid it becoming fodder for rodents out on
the streets.
However, many neighbourhoods were struggling with piles of
trash overflowing from large wheelie bins.
"Its simply intolerable," said a woman who only identified
herself as Vassiliki, 40.
"I live on the fifth floor and the stench wafts up there.
There are mosquitoes and flies, the smell is just awful."
(Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Richard Balmforth)