SANTA MARGHERITA LIGURE, Italy, June 8 Italian
oil and gas major ENI is monitoring the situation about
gas payments in Greece but currently does not see reasons for
being particularly worried, its head said on Friday.
"The quantity of gas that we sell is limited and we have to
distribution companies in Greece. We are monitoring the
situation but I don't see anything particularly worrying for
now," chief executive Paolo Scaroni told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference of Italy young entrepreneurs.
Greece's state-owned gas provider DEPA is in talks with
domestic banks to secure a loan to pay for its imports, a
company official said on Friday, as the austerity-hit country
seeks to avoid a collapse of its electrical power network.
State-controlled DEPA does not have enough cash to pay about
120 million euros ($151 million) due later this month on
contracts with suppliers such as Russia's Gazprom.
