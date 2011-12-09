Japan automaker shares feel heat ahead of Trump-Abe meeting
* Car exports account for half of Japan's trade surplus with U.S.
ATHENS Dec 9 Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 5.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, less than a previous flash estimate of 5.2 percent, the country's statistics office said on Friday.
The contraction followed a 7.4 percent GDP decline in the previous quarter. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Data on a quarterly basis were not provided. ********************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011
GDP (y/y, pct) -5.0 -7.4 -8.3
-----------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have reached an agreement between themselves on a common stance they will present to Greece, a senior euro zone official said.
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling jumped above $1.25 on Friday after data showed UK industrial output rose more than expected in December and the trade deficit was narrower than forecast, allaying fears of a slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.