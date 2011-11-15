(Repeats without changes to the text)

ATHENS Nov 15 The European Union's Statistics office Eurostat released on Tuesday the following provisional, seasonally unadjusted flash estimates for third quarter 2011 gross domestic product.

Year-on-year, GDP contracted by 5.2 percent, compared with a revised 7.4 percent drop in the second quarter.

ELSTAT, which usually publishes seasonally adjusted GDP figures, did not provide data on a quarterly basis. *********************************************************

KEY FIGURES Q3 2011 Q2 2011* Q1 2011*

(pct)

-5.2 -7.4 -8.3

----------------------------------------------------- * revised

source: ELSTAT. All figures are not seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)